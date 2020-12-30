New SD511.org gives you up to date road conditions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been another tough day of driving in parts of KELOLAND due to the snow.

But now, the South Dakota department of transportation hopes changes to its 511 system will make it easier for everyone to stay up to date on the road conditions.

Its no longer Safe Travel USA, it’s sd511.org. The Transportation Department decided it was time to make some upgrades.

“I think it just finally comes the time where the system is old and a little outdated, hopefully users find that a little more user friendly,” said the State Transportation Department’s Mitchell Regional Engineer, Travis Dressen

The new system is up and running just in time for the winter weather season, and that’s good news for drivers like Bruce Knobloch. He says he’s looking forward to a more user friendly version.

We caught up with him just as he arrived in Sioux Falls traveling from Brookings. We asked him how the road were.

“They weren’t too bad, if you use a little common sense, so you can pretty well navigate, snow is a little heavier down here that it was up by Brookings,” said Knobloch.

Dressen says the goal is to keep the road information fresh in fast changing weather conditions.

“We have upgraded our mobile apps, so they are more compatible to today’s mobile devices, and also a little bit better weather predictions and weather forecasting on those. and also our call-in 511 system now has voice recognition to allow some hands from operation with that improving safety for drivers, ” said Dressen.

The apps are available for both Android and Apple mobile devices.

You can also access the interactive website on your computer before you leave.

Simply putting sd511.org in the search bar will take you to the website.

Here’s a feature I really like. A description of a road is one thing, but in daylight hours, I like to look at the road I’m going to travel on. On the website just go up to cameras, and it gives you a list, just type in your destination and you get a picture of the road you will be driving on.

The website and apps are meant to help keep us safe but the transportation department says we also have to help ourselves during bad weather, by making sure we turn on our headlights, give the plows plenty of room and simply slow down.