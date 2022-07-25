BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You can catch a look at the new baseball sculpture in Brookings.

“Play Ball!” is an art addition that was completed last month at the newly renovated Bob Sheldon Field in Brookings. It’s been in a project in the works for the past two years.

Players and fans are now greeted this 24-foot tall bouncing baseball sculpture created by Californian artists Jennifer Madden and Jeff Reed. They worked on the project in California and then had to transport the pieces to Brookings to assemble the work of art.

“It’s integral to the whole design, really you have to think from the very beginning about how you can take things apart, the size of things, where you can break them,” said Reed. “What people want in their art is to feel a sense of awe, a kind of discovery, and so being able to hide how something was put together and have the details of construction and not blow the magic of the piece is important.”

“They took into account every nuance of the South Dakota weather, they thought of everything so they actually made everything so they actually made the job pretty easy for us,” said Taylor McKeown, Brookings Public Arts Commission Chair.

Not only is this sculpture amazing to look at, it’s also an interactive form of art. The glove serves as place where kids can play and climb, as well as take their group photos.

“The glove is meant to be a place for seating. It’s put at the height at the front of the glove is 18 inches so that you know parents and kids can wait there,” said Madden. “It’s also meant to climb on and there’s padded artificial turf all around the glove so kids can jump off it and not get hurt.”

They hope this sculpture brings the community together to appreciate everything it has to offer.

“We wanted to not only use this sculpture as a beautiful piece that pulls you into the space but also use it as a community engagement space,” said McKeown. “So like I said we really hope Brookings Baseball uses this for their team photos every year and that families get out and sit on it, get a selfie and use it that way.”

“That’s what we love to see happen in our work in a local environment is seeing what and how we can potentially echo you know elements of the town’s identity,” said Reed.

Well there’s actually hundreds of LED lights on the sculpture that go off, give the action effect of the ball bouncing.