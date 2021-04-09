New salvage food store opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new option for filling up your shopping cart in Sioux Falls. It’s called Fair Market, but it’s not a supermarket. It’s a salvage food store.

Kristin Johnson and her husband Greg opened the business last month along Carolyn Avenue in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve got regulars in here, some people coming in 2-3 times a week,” Fair Market co-owner Kristin Johnson said.

The products in this store come from reclaimed food warehouses, and can end up there for a variety of reasons.

“The food isn’t sold because it’s damaged, sometimes it’s past date,” Johnson said.

When a shipment of the non-perishable reclaimed food arrives at Fair Market, it’s sorted, and whatever can be sold gets fixed up and put on the shelf.

“Tape back together a box where the glue came apart or wipe off a can because something else exploded next to it,” Johnson said.

Kristin says the food in her store is sold at a deep discount.

Customer Esther Barber says it works great for her growing family.

“We appreciate the lower priced items that we are able to stock our shelves with,” Customer Esther Barber said.

But that’s not the only reason why Kristin says her store is important.

“For me, I have two daughters, they’re school aged that I look at and think I’m handing a planet off to them and if this went in the landfill that’s that many more cubic feet of landfill space that was used by something that could have fed a person. To the “feeding the person” piece of it, we talk about inequalities in our system and I feel like a lot of that starts with food. If your belly is empty, how are you going to learn?” Johnson said.

She’s hoping her new store can help make a difference.

You can also find some household items at Fair Market.