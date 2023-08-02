LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska-native fast food chain Runza has opened a new location in Yankton, S.D.

The new Runza Restaurant opened Monday. It can be found at the intersection of Highway 81/Broadway Avenue and East 33rd Street, right in front of Menards in the far north part of the city.

The store is the 89th location for the chain and the only one in the state of South Dakota. Runza can currently be found all over Nebraska, as well as a few locations in Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado.

“We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza Restaurant to the area,” Runza National President Donald Everett, Jr., said.

The new location is being franchised by Spencer Rosberg, who said he is glad to be part of the growth of the Yankton community.

The store will employ approximately 40 team members.

Runza was founded after the first “drive inn” restaurant opened in Lincoln, Neb., in 1949. The second story opened at another Lincoln location in 1966. The restaurant chain later became synonymous with the Nebraska Huskers athletics after becoming an official partner in 2000. In 2007, Runza started selling what was a common Midwest combination of chili and cinnamon rolls.