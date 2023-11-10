SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge upheld the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the Sioux Falls School District for eliminating the gymnastics program.

According to court documents, the district asked for the preliminary injunction to be lifted. However, the judge says the school district has quote “not shown they would suffer undue hardship.”

This means Sioux Falls gymnasts will still compete in the upcoming season while the lawsuit makes it way through the courts.

Gymnasts and their parents say the Sioux Falls School District violated Title IX when it got rid of the program.