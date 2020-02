SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heads up if you take Uber or Lyft to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, the facility is changing its drop off zone.

Starting Thursday, all ride share services will be moved to the North Arena entrance for drop off and pick up. That entrance leads directly to the Convention Center concourse and directly down to the PREMIER Center lobby.

Staff say the change will allow for better traffic flow.