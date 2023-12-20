SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–A new major retail development is planned for the southwest corner of 85th Street and Cliff Avenue in southern Sioux Falls. What consumers could expect to find there in the coming years in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Academy Park is about 75 acres, which is a lot of land,” Van Buskirk Companies VP of Commercial Real Estate Ryan Tysdal said.

The longtime farmland is now a blank canvas for any major retailers looking to add to this growing commercial sector of Sioux Falls.

“Retailers are viewing 85th Street as that next big corridor in our market,” Tysdal said.

It started with Walmart moving into 85th and Minnesota, with plenty of other smaller retail filling in afterward.

“Now you’ve got Starbucks and Scooters and Little Caesar’s and Pizza Hut and AT&T and Verizon and Aldi and all these other users that really draw from the traffic that Walmart created. Turns into a true retail development with a variety of users,” Tysdal said.

That’s exactly the hope of the new Academy Park Development at 85th and Cliff that is currently in talks with several large potential anchor retailers.

“The design of it accommodates two bigger box retailers, like a grocer, someone like a Walmart, something of that size. We’re currently in conversations with those types of users to put the first piece of the puzzle in place,” Tysdal said.

Right now the only new development south of the 85th and Cliff intersection is the new Harrisburg Freshman Academy, what will be the future site of a second high school in the school district.

“Developments love being near schools,” Tysdal said. “When the Harrisburg School moves from a Freshman Academy to a full high school, that’s going to add more traffic and retailers love that.”

Veterans Parkway currently under construction just north of the intersection will also drive traffic and increase access to this new retail development, but Tysdal says consumers shouldn’t expect to see any construction progress in the new development for several years.

“It’s a long game, things move at a glacially slow pace sometimes. That’s the nature of retail development,” Tysdal said.

The next few years will also allow time for traffic patterns to see some major changes near the intersection as Veterans Parkway opens and 85th Street will become a new exit on I-29.

