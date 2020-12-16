New restaurant helps Roosevelt students raise money for assistant choir director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The new Sioux Falls Chipotle is already planting its roots deep into the community.

They’re working with Roosevelt High School’s Cancer Awareness Club. The fast food restaurant is helping them raise funds for the school’s assistant choir director who was diagnosed triple negative breast cancer earlier this year. This is Randi Van Der Sloot’s second diagnosis after her first in 2015.

“They’ve done several rounds of biopsies right now; it looks like it’s metastatic, so it spread to different parts of my body and so we’re seeing if it’s the same type of cancer, or if it’s a new kind,” Van Der Sloot said.

When you eat at Chipotle, all you have to do is mention the cancer awareness club and 33-percent of your food total will go toward the fundraiser.

You’ll hear more from the club and Van Der Sloot when we bring you the full story tomorrow on KELOLAND This Morning at 6:45 a.m.