SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those new to Sioux Falls will have a chance to get to know the city a little better this week.

Intro Sioux Falls is an event that will allow people who recently moved to the city to familiarize themselves with its neighborhoods, attractions, and recourses.

The event is Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Great Shots. There will be a short program at 5:30 with comments from Mayor Paul TenHaken and others.

Intro Sioux Falls is organized by the Young Professionals Network and is free to attend.