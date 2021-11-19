New recruits for the Rapid City Fire Department continue the graduation run tradition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting day for 18 new firefighters in Rapid City. In honor of their graduation, the class went on a run through Main Street.

After months of training, these new firefighters are on their last stretch..

“It’s a culmination of all the things that we’ve done to get to this point. It was thrilling. It was great,” Grim said.

Kyle Grim has wanted to be a firefighter for years. He says the run was a great way to end the long journey it took to get here.

“Life brought me to Rapid City, I saw a position open here, applied and luckily I applied and now I’m here and I’m happy to be here and there is nowhere else I’d rather be,” Grim said.

The one and a half mile run down Main Street serves as a way to showcase the new recruits to Rapid City.

“So, this is kind of their last hoorah on their way out the door to show the citizens, hey this is another fine product that we’ve put out, another 18 members that are ready to go battle and ready to go to work for the citizens and make it better,” Nick Carlson, Training Section Chief, said.

This year’s class of 18 has the most graduates in the Rapid City Fire Department’s history.

“And it’s just a relief, we’re here, we’re done, they made it. And they are just as excited as we are to have them on board. So, this is a big moment for them,” Carlson said.

This is the fourth year of the Graduation Run. The Department hopes to continue the tradition year after year.

The new firefighters are scheduled to start their first shifts next week.