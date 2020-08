Harold Thune, father to U.S. Sen. John Thune, passed away on Saturday at the age of 100. On Monday KELOLAND News had the chance to talk with the Senate's majority whip about his father's legacy.

"It really takes some getting used to," Thune said. "My siblings and I were together around his bed when, after he passed there, and just talking about and sort of remembering, but when you had somebody in your life for 100 years, and somebody who represented so much stability and such a steadiness that my dad was just that kind of person and someone who you really looked up to as an example when it came to modeling honesty and integrity and personal responsibility."