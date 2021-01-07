New Rapid City arena named Summit Arena at The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A brand new arena in Rapid City now has an official name. 

Rapid City’s Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is under-construction and will be renamed The Monument. The arena will be called Summit Arena at The Monument. 

The arena will be 250,000-square feet and is expected to open in Fall 2021. Other name finalists selected by Monument Health were Hero Arena, Summit Arena, B21 Arena and Paha Sapa Arena.

In September 2020, The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Director Craig Baltzer told KELOLAND News the new arena is scheduled to open the end of September of 2021. It costs around $130 million.

Construction on new arena in Rapid City is right on schedule

