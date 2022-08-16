SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man awaiting trial for alleged sexual contact with a child is now facing multiple counts of rape dating back more than 20 years.

According to court documents, Craig Worm faces 10 counts of rape involving a child. While the charges were just filed in June, the crimes allegedly happened between 1998 and 2002.

We first told you about Worm in November 2021 when he was arrested following a standoff in Kentucky. Authorities say he left South Dakota after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young boy.

Worm is currently in the Minnehaha County jail.

A trial date is set for October.