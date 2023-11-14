RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new lawsuit against a South Dakota hotel, accused of racial discrimination.

This comes just after a previous racial discrimination suit against the Grand Gateway Hotel and its owners has been settled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A family from Wisconsin claims they attempted to stay at the Grand Gateway in August of 2023.

Court documents say that Jennifer White, who is quote “not of a member of a racially protected class”, entered the lobby alone, and the clerk began the check-in process for the three rooms she’d reserved. But when her husband, Ryan, came into the hotel, the clerk stopped the check-in and told them there were no rooms available.

Ryan White is Native American.

They allege that when they questioned the decision, the clerk called security.

Court papers say the Whites felt threatened and went to a different hotel.

The Grand Gateway Hotel created controversy back in March of 2022 when the owner posted on Facebook the hotel would “no longer allow any Native American on property.”

In the lawsuit, the White family is asking for damages.