SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four elementary schools in Sioux Falls are going to begin a new program, which will offer free access to organized soccer for students who want to play.

Here’s a sampling of Saturday’s excitement from Garfield and Cleveland Elementary Schools in Sioux Falls today.

“I love soccer because there’s so many people,” said Elijah Hallway, a student at Cleveland Elementary.

“I wanna learn soccer, my brothers are good at it and I want to play with him,” said Loza Mhmmeen, a student at Garfield Elementary.

“It’s fun and it gets very competitive people,” Hunter Underwood, a student at Cleveland Elementary said.

“I like sports and whenever they’re open I try to get into them as fast as I can,” Presleigh Osman, a student at Garfield Elementary.

“I think that every student deserves an opportunity to get involved with a sport that they otherwise might not have done so,” said Casey Boerger with Leadership for Sioux Falls.

Riverside Soccer League in Sioux Falls created a new program that allows elementary students to practice and play soccer for free.

“They provide soccer balls, shin guards, and lessons at no expense to the students throughout a 6-week program,” Boerger said.

The Riverside league collaborated with Leadership Sioux Falls to host registration events at Garfield, Cleveland, Terry Redlin and Laura B Anderson Elementary Schools Saturday, where there was more than soccer to enjoy.

“The idea that this is at their school, with their friends, removing any barriers to make it possible to participate getting active, having fun together, we’re seeing a lot of that energy today,” Jennifer Hoesing, Leadership for Sioux Falls, said.

250 kids are registered. The program begins on April 23rd.