New production company hoping to connect during coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of you are using online tools right now for video conferencing with co-workers or teachers. It’s a great way to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. A local group is starting a business, they say, to kick things up a notch when it comes to the quality of those conferences. The video production professionals also hope to stay busy during an uncertain time.

People who work in video production aren’t immune to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Reynolds at VVI Studio says a drop in local events, among other things, is bringing some local professionals together under a new business called STORYBUILT Media. And they’re asking for work. Collin McKenzie is a part of the new company.

“This whole situation that everybody’s in right now is so new. Nobody really knows what to do, how to do it, how do I get my message out there?” McKenzie said.

McKenzie says STORYBUILT has a wealth of capabilities for artists, businesses and individuals looking to get a professional message to followers or employees.

“Be it social media. Be it drone video. Be it TV commercials, films. We’re trying to offer something that really doesn’t exist in the market,” McKenzie said.

STORYBUILT Media also offers augmented and virtual reality features.

“Use your phone, you put it over a picture and a video plays. How does it play? Well, that’s augmented reality. Virtual reality is another way we do it. We can give you tours of entire facilities and in this day and age, you can’t come to a facility and take a tour,” McKenzie said.

Options that could be more in-demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re in very interesting times and we don’t know what’s ahead but the fact is, we’re smart, strong people here in this part of the country. We’ll persevere and we’re here to help any way we can. This might be a small way that helps in the midst of unknowns for business coming up in the future,” Reynolds said.