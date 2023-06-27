SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A joint Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission meeting Tuesday evening focused on rezoning an area near I-229 and I-90 from agriculture land to a private golf club.

In just a few years, Sioux Falls will be home to the brand-new Mapleton Golf Club. The city council and county commission approved rezoning the 210-acres of land Tuesday.

“The primary purpose of the rezoning is to develop the land into a private golf course with club house facilities and lodging accommodations for club members,” Kevin Hoekman with the Minnehaha County Planning Department said.

Danny Amundson, who is the managing partner for the new private golf club, spoke in front of the council and commission.

“We were obviously really happy with the outcome and we look forward to moving on the next step of pre-development and get ready for construction,” Amundson said.

The proposed location for the Mapleton Golf Club would be in a parcel of land just north of Interstate 90 between I-229 and Veterans Parkway.

Golf would be the main amenity, but the space will also feature some lodging as well as a restaurant and bar.

“There’s a lot of excitement from the people of Sioux Falls, so we’ve been doing great when it comes to membership sales and interest throughout the community. We still have a long ways to go in terms of the development. We know a lot of people want to see shovels go into the ground,” Amundson said.

Which could happen as soon as later this year or spring of 2024.

Amundson says the single base membership initiation fee is $45,000. There are also corporate and national options.

“The country club of Sioux Falls opened in 1959, and that’s kind of our last true initiation fee-based golf country club in Sioux Falls, and so it is exciting for the community. With the growth that Sioux Falls is experiencing, we firmly believe now is the right time,” he said.

The rezoning ordinance passed unanimously with one amendment changing the hours the bar could be open until from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.