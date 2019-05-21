New PREMIER Center GM talks concerts and the future of the venue

SIOUX FALLS, SD - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- If Cher or Kenny Chesney weren't on your must-see list, there's still time in 2019 to see your favorite singers live. That's the message from the new general manager of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Mike Krewson took over in March, and has been on the job for three months now. We're sitting down with him for the first time to get his take on the future of the PREMIER Center, and how he plans to keep pace with the number of acts that have performed there in the past.

You better believe the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center had a busy weekend. Both Cher and Kenny Chesney nearly sold out the venue.

"Very well-behaved crowds for the most part with all the drinking going on. It was great," Krewson said.

The PREMIER Center turns five this year, and new general manager Mike Krewson says the venue is still going strong.

"We have the history we're selling a lot of tickets, which is good, but we're also geographically centered in a good spot where they can come out of Minneapolis or go to Minneapolis," Krewson said.

KELOLAND News lookED at the data in first five years, and counted the number of traditional concerts at the venue. We didn't include kids shows, sporting events, etc.

There were seven in the first four months of the PREMIER Center. 2017 stands out with the highest at 23, but that is a little higher because Garth Brooks played nine sold out shows. Three of the five years -- 2015, 2016 and 2018 -- all had 18 or 19 shows. This year is so far the lowest, with 15 announced concerts.

"We're not losing shows to another market," Krewson said.

Krewson says the number of shows differs from year to year, based on who is touring. He says there's no reason to worry, and expects the number of concerts for 2019 to hit the 19 or 20 mark before the end of the year.

"As long as you don't take too big of a dip. If you go from 18 to 19 down to 11, then that would be considered possibly a problem," Krewson said.

As for the building's future in terms of growth, Krewson doesn't expect any big changes.

"It's difficult as far as the current configuration to go ahead and add more seats. It's not like a stadium you build that you can easily add on another tier like that. I don't know if the PREMIER Center is, we're going to be able to add more seats per se," Krewson said.

Initially, project leaders said they built 12,000-seat venue with the option to add more. Krewson says a lot changed from the initial designs to what the venue actually is, and doesn't know if it would make financial sense to add more seats.

