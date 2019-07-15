New playground coming for low income families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls is already home to several playgrounds, but the city is about to get another and this one is sure to make a big ‘KaBoom’ across KELOLAND.

Children in low income families sometimes don’t have the same opportunities as other kids to fit playtime into their daily lives.

That’s where the national nonprofit KaBoom comes in. When it comes to their mission, they’re not playing around.

JB Renes already has some experience building play sets for members of his family…

“Just some small ones. Helping out some brothers and sisters for the nieces and nephews,” Volunteer JB Renes said.

…But he’s about to take on an even bigger project as he is one of many volunteers who will help build a new play center at the Volunteer of America’s Youth Center.

“We know that there are places in our community where kids don’t always have a safe, creative space to play. So, it’s really important to make sure that we’re making sure that’s available to all youth,” Managing Director of Children’s Youth and Family for the Volunteers of America, Dakota Stephanie Monroe said.

After submitting a grant proposal to the national nonprofit KaBoom, the V.O.A. were selected to receive help building a new playground.

It’s a big project that requires a lot of hands…

“We need volunteers from all over. We’re looking for up to 200 volunteers for build day to make this happen,” Monroe said.

Here’s what they new playground will look like.



Much of the design input came from local funders, and KaBoom, and even from the children who will eventually get to play on it.

“The youth here at the center was very involved in that part and we think that’s just a very fantastic feature: that they have input,” Monroe said.

This gives kids from low-income families the chance to play on a brand new playground, but for Renes, that’s not the only reward…

“Helping build this playground, you know… you can come help give some kids some new equipment to play on, something to do, and it’ll just really help out the community and… it’s just a good feeling whenever you help somebody out,” Renes said.

Build day is on August 21st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’d like to learn more about KaBoom, or volunteer to help with the project, click here.