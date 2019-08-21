New playground at Sioux Falls Volunteers of America location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has a brand new playground, and it was built in just six hours.

The Volunteers of America applied for the playground through Kaboom. After consulting with the VOA and of course, the kids, volunteers constructed this brand new playground.

“We’re kinda renovating the basketball court, including some hopscotch, an ABC caterpillar, some foursquare and also we got some benches, because sometimes kids’ parents they like to take a load off so we go ahead and provide that space for them as well,” Hunter Stevens, Project Manager for Kaboom said.

More than 250 volunteers helped build the playground at the VOA along west 51st Street.