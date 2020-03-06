New partnership with Habitat for Humanity increases affordable housing options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new partnership looks to help people in Sioux Falls find affordable housing. The city and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up on a new affordable housing development in the Norton neighborhood in the northeast part of the city.

Through the partnership, Habitat for Humanity will build 26 twin homes for families at 30-60% of the area median income.

“Want to make sure that our program and this partnership isn’t benefiting any one individual. We want to be able to off this opportunity to as many people as possible and everyone feel like there is a door they can walk through,” Executive Director at the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Rocky Welker said.

The Norton neighborhood project is the first city neighborhood revitalization project reflecting the city’s new approach to the program.