New option available for where to place garbage and recycling bins in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Putting out the trash and recyclable containers for pickup is a regular part of a homeowner’s routine. In Sioux Falls, where your container can go for the hauler to take it and provide their service has changed as of Monday.

“The update we made is to allow the option for curbside collection,” said Josh Peterson, environmental services manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “Traditionally our ordinance required that you keep your waste containers up by the building, and then the haulers would come and collect them.”

Novak Sanitary Service’s customers will have that option.



“It’s less risk for our guys from injury, from a responsibility standpoint going up and down our customers’ driveways,” Novak Sanitary Service general manager Pat Draisey said. “That’s the biggest advantage for us is safety for our team and the longevity of our crew.”

Colder weather means more snow and ice, which means an employee could slip and fall. Both Draisey and Peterson bring up efficiency.

“When our customers bring the containers down to the curb, they are in control of their own property, we can swoop in, pick up the bin and carry on,” Draisey said. “It improves efficiencies and also the safety to our team.”

“What we did is allowed the option for haulers to ask their customers to bring their cans down to the curb on collection day, so it makes the pickup a little more efficient,” Peterson said.

But containers can’t just stay out there perpetually. They can be on the curb after 12:00 p.m. the day before pickup, and then they have to come back to your home or building on the day of pickup by 11:00 p.m.