SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The nonprofit Long Live MC was founded in 2021 after Emmanuel Christopher passed away due to suicide.

The organization was created by his long-time friends with the goal of raising awareness for men’s mental health.

“It’s just a really cool thing to be able to group of friends come together. We’ve known each other for so long, and to do something of this nature. We just did it a couple years ago as a fundraiser for his family, and then it kind of just spiraled into wanting to do more with it,” said Mckenzie Erickson, organizer.

The group will be hosting a fundraising event at the Gateway Casino in Sioux Falls from 1-4 Saturday.

The event will include a silent auction with over $6000 worth of prizes donated from businesses in Sioux Falls.

Three $500 scholarships will also be awarded to three students at Dakota Wesleyan University.