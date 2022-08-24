SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence.

Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.

“To beat this epidemic that we are currently in as a country, it’s going to take people from all walks of life to come together and think about what solutions and how they can contribute and that’s really the reason for the murals,” Holbrook said.

You can find this mural at 101 East 6th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls.