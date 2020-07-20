New mural brings a splash of color to northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new mural is trying to brighten things up on North Kiawanis Avenue. Two artists have come together to bring a little color to Northview Bait & Tackle’s storefront.

Owner of Northview Bait & Tackle Matt Staab is looking to shake up his store’s exterior.

“Anyone can have a boring facade on their business. I want something unique,” Staab said.

He’s hired artists Focus Smith & Brady Scott to put together something truly eye-catching.

“It’s more along the lines of a personal interpretation of a dream-state. You know? Just something that I think would be cool to see,” Smith said.

“I love painting wildlife and animals and that type of thing,” Scott said.

This isn’t the first time Smith has tackled a project of this magnitude. Last year, he worked with Staab to paint one on the side of his store.

“So this one is a little bit more of Matt’s taste because he is an avid hiker, and he goes out to the Badlands. So he wanted something that represented that on his wall, Smith said.

“We’re trying to emulate the beauty that is South Dakota and just enjoy the world around us,” Staab said.

Smith comes to Sioux Falls all the way from Rapid City. He says he draws influence from art he’s done out there and his own Lakota culture.

“A big part of what I do – painting and everything – is a continuation of life, culture and art,” Smith said.

While a big part of these murals is to help Staab draw in business, all three of them hope it can draw people together.

“That’s one of the most beautiful things about doing murals is that everyone walks away with their own personal take from it, and that’s really cool,” Smith said.

“Art enriches your life, man. It enriches your daily life. It can really enhance the way you feel,” Scott said.

“I like to feel that it adds to their day,” Smith said.

Courtesy: Matt Staab

Smith and Scott finished the mural on Sunday.