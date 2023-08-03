SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new Sioux Falls mother was high on drugs during the birth of her child.

25-year-old Mary Akoul Martin was arrested on three counts of abuse.

She was arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of seven, ingestion of a controlled substance and causing the child to become in need of supervision.

On or around January 8, 2023, Martin knowingly ingested controlled substances and alcohol while she was pregnant. Martin gave birth to the child on January 8 at 12:40 a.m. The child, born at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, was 34 weeks and six days old.

A drug screen was conducted from the umbilical cord which tested positive for amphetamine, cannabis and alcohol. Martin’s blood alcohol level was .12 at the time of the child’s birth. The Department of Social Services reported the case to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The mother denied that she was intoxicated or on drugs at the time of the child’s birth. Martin did not see a medical provider since she was seven weeks pregnancy.