New Mitchell Mayor Reveals City Plans

Mitchell, SD - Mitchell's new mayor Bob Everson says his experience as an engineer will give him a unique perspective.

"I'm good at analyzing things. I'm good at understanding what has to happen with budgets and whatnot," Everson said.

One of Everson's major projects is to address Lake Mitchell's water quality issues.

"There's a lot of recreation that goes on at Lake Mitchell and I hope we can get that taken care of and cleaned up. One way or the other we've got to decide to either do something or not do something and I want to see something done," Everson said.

Besides Lake Mitchell, one of the mayor's other priorities is to fix the city's infrastructure.

"That stuff needs to be improved upon. We've got plans in the works. We're working on trying to get designs and stuff ready for bids so that will help clean up a good deal of our infrastructure," Everson said.

The mayor was at the grand opening of the new indoor aquatic center today. Everson thinks this is a positive contribution for the city.

"We think it's a great addition to our community and it should be something that the kids and families can use for years to come," Everson said.

While Everson has plans for improving the city, he says Mitchell is already great.

"We'd like to see it continue to grow. We got to have the work force too, to bring jobs into Mitchell, so we'll work on that. It's a great place to live," Everson said.

Mayor Everson also plans to continue renovation efforts in the downtown area of Mitchell.