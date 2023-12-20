SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After many hours-long meetings and at times contentious debates — The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission overwhelmingly approved the new state flag.

The commission established by the state legislature this year to reimagine the state seal, on official government documents, and the flag.

The seal got the OK last week with a loon prominently in its center.

The new flag is a variation of the final “concept” they chose from more than two thousand submissions. Ultimately, they chose to simplify it.