New methods to build Sioux Falls roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They say time is money. Now the city of Sioux Falls is using a new method to build roads to save on both. The project on 69th and Louise is the first road to be tested using it.

Crews mix the cement powder in with the dirt that’s already there. They pack it down, then after 48 hours it’ll solidify into a hard surface. This eliminates the need for gravel which can get expensive.

“The advantages are really a time saving especially on this project in particular, because we had a lot of rain events, once this project is done, it’s like a paved surface. So we don’t have to worry every time it rains we don’t have to worry that the subgrade is getting ruined or saturated and have to dig out more material,” Project Engineer Kari Johnson said.

The city plans to use this cement-dirt mix method on other streets in town in the future.