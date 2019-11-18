New meth campaign launched by SD Department of Social Services

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new prevention and awareness campaign against meth debuting in South Dakota Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services announced a new campaign of public service announcements called “Meth. We’re On It.” The first PSA television commercial shows real South Dakotan members saying they are “on meth” and partnering together to tackle the issue. The new campaign will also include billboards, radio and social media.

A website called OnMeth.com has been launched for resources for meth users to seek help. Gov. Kristi Noem has also sent a PSA to bring more awareness to meth. You can see the “Meth. We’re On It.” video below.

According to a news release, law enforcement in the state have already implemented meth task forces in Sioux Falls and Pennington County. These two areas accounted for the majority of the state’s 2,242 arrests in the first eight months of 2019. Additionally, Gov. Noem’s 2020 budget request included more than $1 million in funding to support meth treatment services and more than $730,000 for school-based meth prevention programming.

