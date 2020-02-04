New magazine features Sioux Falls performing arts

Last month a new magazine hit the stands around the community. Sioux Falls Stage is designed to help spotlight a growing group of local artists.



“It basically operates on four pillars of locally produced performing arts, theater, comedy, dance and classical instrumental music,” creator Luke Tatge said.

Sioux Falls Stage is the brainchild of local director and playwright Luke Tatge said.

“It’s currently a one person operation, it’s just me,” Tatge said.

The former Argus reporter is now a marketing professional by day, but is using his professional skills to highlight another of his life’s biggest passions.

“Deciding to do it was on a whim, as someone in the performing arts world, I noticed there wasn’t a space for coverage of locally produced performing arts, not only just theater, there’s comedy there’s dance there are so many things that don’t get a lot of coverage and deserve to get covered,” Tatge said.

“I think it really showcases that Sioux Falls is this really cool theatrical spot on a map. I think its original and I’ve honestly never seen a publication quite like it,” Actress Molly Wilson said.

Local actress and director Molly Wilson says it’s incredible to see the local performing arts get its own publication.

“I think its amazing, I think it gives a voice to all of the wonderful amazing things that are happening, especially if you don’t know so and so who’s a part of that company,” Wilson said.

“It’s a quarterly magazine, each issue will feature local performing artists, local companies, it will have an events calendar, lots of pictures,” Tatge said.

But Tatge is taking his recognition of the local arts a step further, hosting a local awards show.

“Where we’ll be honoring local performers in various categories, we’ll have live music, food, it will be a whole big sort of event I hope to make annual,” Tatge said.

The first awards show is set for July 9 at the Washington Pavilion.

Sioux Falls Stage isn’t Tatge’s only connection to the arts. He’s also a big part of a local theater company he and his husband helped create, that’s seen a lot of growth in just four seasons.

