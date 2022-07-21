CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Newton Hills State Park will soon open a new rental lodge.

The new lodge is ADA compliant and has room for 12 people. The goal is to give groups a chance to explore nature in comfort.

This isn’t your typical camping experience, but that’s not what it’s designed to be.

This new cabin is designed for groups who are looking for all the comforts of home, but want to enjoy all that Newton Hills State Park has to offer.

“We could have family reunions, birthday parties, I know of a few people that want to do a bachelorette party, and we will be able to attract a bit more of a diverse crowd because not only will this be a rental by campers, but we will also have a couple of horse corrals just down over in the field next door,” said Caleb Wynia, park manager. “Eventually we are going to try to put a few campsites down there that they can reserve with this and park their trailers or campers in there and have a few more people. There’s going to be a trail connecting up to our horse trails.”

“It’s an additional opportunity to get out in the field,” said Nick Harrington, communications manager for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. “You take someone that maybe doesn’t have the vehicle to pull a camper, doesn’t have a camper, doesn’t want to make the financial commitment because they are only going to use it two or three times a year, you know that’s a great time for someone to go and enjoy one of those cabins to get out in those parks.”

The lodge has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a spacious kitchen and plenty of areas to hangout and relax.

“To accommodate more people, being able to sleep them all under the same roof and enjoy meals together. Being able to enjoy nature while also enjoying air conditioning is a nice thing too,” said Wynia.

While this lodge features all the modern amenities, it also provide people a chance to get out and connect with nature.

“It’s nice to go back to a simpler lifestyle and enjoy the peace and quiet and enjoy the sounds of the birds singing and the shade of the trees and breeze and not have to deal with so much stress from work, phone calls emails and all of that,” said Wynia.

The lodge will cost 280 dollars a night with a minimum stay of two nights. They are hoping that registration will open as early as Friday, July 22. You can contact Newton Hills State Park for more camp lodging information.