BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Take a walk through the Brandon’s Farmers Market and you can find food trucks, vendors selling canned goods, fresh food, homemade clothing and more.

“Salas salsas, we’re known for our fresh ingredient salsas, and so we do everything fresh,” said Marcela Salas, co-owner of Salas Salsas.

“Natural fruits, all I do is just take them, clean them, cut them and dehydrate them, no added sugar, no preservatives,” said Joe Niechwiadowicz, owner of Dried Fruit Au Natural.

“I just do everything all like honest organic, no-till and try to do bio-intensive good healthy food for the community, the way it should be done,” said Nicholas Richards of Prairie Greens Produce.

The event used to be held at a smaller venue up the road.

“We really outgrew it,” Niechwiadowicz said.

Now the market is held at the new location, making more room for vendors and people to gather.

“There was a lot of people especially with us in our new location, yeah we had a lot of people come through here today,” said Gloria Buus, VoxxLife.

“The vendors like it a lot more, we can spread out and the customers like it, we have a bigger aisle way they can walk up and down,” Niechwiadowicz said.

“A lot of people who have been with the market for a while notice that too, there’s a lot of repeat customers and it’s just a nice community to be a part of,” Salas said.

The market meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the new location 915 N Splitrock Blvd in Brandon.