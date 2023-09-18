SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Democratic Party now has new leaders.

Shane Merrill will serve as the state party’s chair and Jessica Meyers will serve as vice chair.

Merrill, a former city council member in Parker, works as a farmer, school bus driver and baseball coach. He has been serving as interim chair since August when the party officially recalled former chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen.

Merrill told KELOLAND News the fallout between Slaight-Hansen and Dan Ahlers, the party’s former executive director, made August a tough month for Democrats across South Dakota.

Meyers, the CEO of Porchlight — a Midwest talent recruitment firm, said she is excited to work for the party.

“It is an honor to be the newly elected vice chair,” Meyers said in a news release. “Roundup was a huge success this weekend. The banquet hall was filled with Democrats looking forward to the future. We are all ready to move forward.”