SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s South Dakota Farm Service Agency has a new leader.

Steve Dick has been named the new state executive director for USDA’s FSA team by the Biden Administration.

In a news release, USDA says Dick will oversee the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in South Dakota, which includes commodity, conservation, credit and disaster assistance programs.

Dick, a former staffer for former Democrat Sen. Tom Daschle, has been serving as the executive director for Ag United in South Dakota since 2005.