SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five more bills became laws with Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature on Tuesday.

So far this session, Noem has signed seven bills into law, according to her office.

One of the new laws appears to only make a date change and a small word change while another adds an additional building to which a non-licensed owner can install electricity.

The new bills that became laws are:

SB 29 authorizes highway maintenance vehicles to operate at less than the posted minimum speed on interstate highways

SB 47 revises certain provisions regarding money transmission.

HB 1003 updates references to certain federal motor carrier regulations.

HB 1059 permits nonresponsive insurance producer applications to be deemed withdrawn as to not constitute a refusal or administrative action.

HB 1062 revises a provision regarding when a license is not required of a person installing electric wiring.

HB1062 means an electrical license will not be needed if a person is installing electricity on a private non-habitable property owned by the person and not substantially used in connection with trade or business by that person. But other allowances and the following provision continue: “Entrance installations in excess of sixty amperes capacity, circuits or the installation of electrical parts of other apparatus shall be subject to inspection and payment of an inspection fee as provided by §§ 36-16-29 and 36-16-30. Failure to report this work as required by law is a Class 2 misdemeanor.”

The ability for a non-licensed owner to install electricity on his premises, new residence construction owned by the person who intends to live there or farmstead owned by the person continues according to law 36-16-15. The law also cites the 60 amperes rule.

Under the old law 32-25-5. ,changed by SB 29, it was a Class 2 misdemeanor at any time for a person to drive or operate a motor vehicle upon the national system of interstate highways at a speed less than forty miles per hour unless such the vehicle is so operated pursuant to a permit, issued by the Department of Transportation Department of Public Safety.

Now, that section does not apply to highway equipment operated by personnel in the performance of highway maintenance duties.

SB 47 amends 51A-17-1 which deals with money transmissions related various transactions involving licenses.

HB 1003 amends 49-29A-3 by changing 2021 to 2022 and removing the words “of age” to old. 49-29A-3 is about federal motor carrier regulations and specifically cites weights and driver’s ages related to hazardous materials.

HB 1059 adds this new section “An application for an insurance producer license must be deemed withdrawn if the director contacts an applicant under this chapter in writing regarding an incomplete application and the director does not receive a response from the applicant within sixty days of the date of the written communication. A withdrawn application under this section is not a refusal to issue a producer license and is not an administrative action reportable to other states” to 58-30 which covers insurance providers.