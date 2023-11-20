ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A new law enforcement team has been formed in Northeastern South Dakota.

The Northeast South Dakota Multi-Jurisdictional Criminal Enforcement team was formed on Thursday.

Its members are from the Sisseton Police Department and the Roberts, Spink, Brown, Marshall, and Day County Sheriff’s Offices.

The team’s first operation took place from 3:30 to 6:30 Thursday afternoon.

Seven people were arrested. Three of the people arrested were fugitives.

One had been on the run since 2021.