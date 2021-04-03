New law complicates middle name changes for married women

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A South Dakota law passed this year to allow people to change their last name while receiving a marriage license will also make it more costly and time-consuming for women who want their maiden name to become their middle name.

Reports found that people who want to change their middle name after getting married will soon have to pay more than $70, publish the change in a newspaper and appear in court. County officials had urged lawmakers to create a pathway for people to easily change their last names on marriage licenses.

But the new process left out middle name changes.