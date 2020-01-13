New Josiah’s owner contemplating later hours

Later hours, as well as wine and beer may be in a local cafe’s future. A new owner recently took over Josiah’s Coffeehouse and Cafe in Downtown Sioux Falls. You may know Kibbi McCormick from her family, who owns the Original Pancake House. She wanted to venture out on her own, and she’s telling us how her first few weeks are going so far. She’s also giving us a hint of what’s in store for the local favorite.

Life is just gravy for Potato.

“She is having a really good day,” Dana Zoelle said.

The six-year-old basset hound mix is enjoying a day out, or in at Josiah’s, with her owner.

“When we go out together she gets more one-on-one attention and gets to meet and see other people and other things,” Zoelle said.

Josiah’s has long been a pet-friendly establishment. Yes, that’s right. Customers can bring in their dogs, as long as they’re on a leash. That’s one of the hallmarks McCormick isn’t changing.

“It keeps them happy, and especially if they can bring their dog,” McCormick said.

McCormick says her first few weeks in charge have been going well. When she took over, she vowed to change very little, if anything, because she knows Josiah’s is a well-loved and well-established business.

“We’ve just been trying to build on what they already had. So, it’s really been nice. All the staff stayed and they’ve been helpful,” McCormick said.

A few ideas for the cafe are brewing. McCormick says she wants to beef up the catering side of the business. She also says Josiah’s may possibly serve wine and beer at some point in the future. Josiah’s has a license to do so. She also is toying with the idea of staying open later.

“I think there’s probably a nice market for us to stay open until 8 (p.m.),” McCormick said.

Zoelle is glad to know what she loves about Josiah’s is going to stay that way. As for Potato, Josiah’s scratches an itch for her, too.

“I’ll be open to any changes that are available. But, yeah. I’ll take it the way it is,” Zoelle said.