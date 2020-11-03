New Jersey man identified from fatal crash on I-90 near Kimball

KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old New Jersey man has been identified by authorities as the man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Thursday near Kimball.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Adrian Jordan died when his SUV collided with a semi-truck and trailer. The SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

Edward Herring, of Rapid City, was the semi-truck driver. The 60-year-old man was wearing a seat belt, had serious but non-life threatening injuries and was sent to a Chamberlain hospital.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.