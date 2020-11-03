New Jersey man identified from fatal crash on I-90 near Kimball

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash-generic-highway_843574510621

KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old New Jersey man has been identified by authorities as the man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Thursday near Kimball. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says Adrian Jordan died when his SUV collided with a semi-truck and trailer. The SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90. 

Edward Herring, of Rapid City, was the semi-truck driver. The 60-year-old man was wearing a seat belt, had serious but non-life threatening injuries and was sent to a Chamberlain hospital. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests