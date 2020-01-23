New investors take over Dakota Dunes Development Company

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are coming to Dakota Dunes.

On Thursday, a new group of investors named Dakota Dunes Land Holdings, LLC announced they bought the remaining land and golf course of Dakota Dunes Development Company, the original master developer of DakotaDunes since 1988.

In a news release, Connelly Development is named as the lead developer for DDLH for residential land, commercial land and the Two Rivers Golf Club. You can see maps of the development areas in the attached documents below.

Bart Connelly, manager of DDLH, said development for the remaining land for Dakota Dunes will be accelerated.

KELOLAND News was at the news conference and will have more coverage on-air and online Thursday.

