New information on discovery of missing man’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on how Nima Sherpa, who had been missing for almost three weeks, was found.

Police say the 48-year-old’s body was found in a rarely used vehicle that belongs to a neighbor underneath a sled. The car was not locked, but his body could not be seen unless someone looked inside closely.

Detectives say they had walked past the vehicle several times, but were searching into sheds and other buildings.

Police public information officer Sam Clemens says a child was the one to discovery the body last week.

While it is an ongoing investigation, authorities do not believe the death is suspicious. Police are waiting for autopsy results.