SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New details are emerging from that officer involved shooting yesterday in Sioux Falls, including names of two of the passengers who were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The 22-year-old driver of the car, who police say has several outstanding warrants, is still in the hospital being treated for her gunshot wounds, but police didn’t have an update on her condition.

In the meantime, the DCI is handling the investigation trying to determine if the officer was justified in shooting the driver and a passenger.

It marks the 7th officer-involved shooting this year in Sioux Falls.

“I can guarantee you our officers don’t begin their shifts every day desiring to be in one of these incidents,” Police Chief Jon Thum said.

This incident started with what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop a few blocks away when an officer noticed substituted plates on this red car.

“Substituted plates are plates that don’t belong on that particular vehicle,” Thum said.

While the DCI is investigating the shooting, Chief of Police Jon Thum says when his officer pulled the car over in the Kum & Go parking lot, he confronted the 22-year-old driver.

He said she was acting suspicious so he had asked her to get out of the car, but she refused, so he tried removing her from the front seat.

“In the course of that struggle, the vehicle was close to the gas pumps and the concrete barriers for the gas pumps. The vehicle was put into reverse and accelerated rapidly trapping the officer behind the vehicle in the door accelerated rapidly into the gas pumps and into the concrete dividers there,” Thum said.

Chief Thum says that’s when the officer pulled his gun and fired several shots, striking the driver multiple times and the front seat passenger.

Both were taken to the hospital.

“The driver had several warrants, numerous warrants, there were a combination of misdemeanor and felony warrants and there were a couple of other people in that car who had warrants as well,” Clemens said.

Those two people are 48-year-old Thomas Two Bulls and 38-year-old Roseanne Cooke.

Both were arrested for warrants.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure the chief would rather not have to do.

“Again another incident that really highlights the danger that our officers are facing and the job they have to do every day,” Thum said.

Authorities say the 22-year-old driver will likely face charges too, once she’s released from the hospital.