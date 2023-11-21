SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but today crews finally broke ground on a new youth indoor hockey rink in Brandon.

They say it’s badly needed and you’re about to see why.

With the turn of some shovels, Brandon is digging up some excitement.

“This is going to be a great boost for our program, because we’ll be able to have practices and games inside on a more consistent basis and get us out of the elements,” capital fundraising chairman Bryan Seaver said.

Today, they broke ground on a six million dollar indoor hockey rink, which is going to seat between 800 and a thousand fans.

It’s going to be located in Aspen Park, the site of other sporting events for Brandon.

Those raising the funds says it’ll be a great improvement.

“Right now we have an outdoor rink and the weather has just been killing us lately,” Hockey Association president Tom Grueing said.

Every time it snows, they have to clear the rink before they can play on it and that’s hard work.

“The winters have just been really inconsistent lately,” Seaver said.

It’s not just snow that creates a problem for the old rink.

“In 2019, we had a flood that went through and it about took out the association, it about bankrupt us,” Gruening said.

So they say investing in an indoor facility will be money well spent.

The new indoor rink is scheduled to be complete in time for next year’s hockey season.

It’s also going to allow Brandon to host games and tournaments, something they couldn’t do before, which will be good for the economy.