SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An indoor fish cleaning station is now open in Chamberlain.
The public fish cleaning station is located at 406 North Main Street in Chamberlain and is ADA accessible with a fish grinding table, a washing station, a bathroom, heated floors and air conditioning.
On Monday, officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, the city of Chamberlain and the Chamberlain Explorers Club held a ribbon cutting.
Chamberlain previously offered an outdoor cleaning station that opened in May and closed in October. The new cleaning station will allow people a place to clean fish year-round.