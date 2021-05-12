New independent library card for students in the Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new library card is offering a students an opportunity for independence.

Marjorie Enriquez-Avila. Courtesy: Kristie Schreck

While she’s new to reading, Kindergartener Marjorie Enriquez-Avila already loves it.

“I love to read because I know how to learn how to read,” Enriquez-Avila said.

She does it at school often, and she loves going to the public library.

“When my mom takes me, I get happy,” Enriquez-Avila said.

However, when school is out, she’ll have to rely on local libraries. In order to check out a book, she needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For traditional library cards, such as this, parents have to check in their kids 16 and younger, but with the Student Success Card, that power is in their own hands

Student Success Card.

This new card allows students to visit any of the five Siouxland Libraries and check out books on their own. Students can check out two books at a time.

“They feel empowered a little bit because a lot of the kids have said, ‘my sister has a card, or my mom or dad have a card,’ but this gives them their own identity,” Schreck said.

Her teacher, Kristie Schreck says this offers a lot of educational value.

“We’re hoping that they’ll take advantage of the programs that are offered all year round then at the public library,” Schreck said.

“A lot of research shows that regular library access for students actually increases their academic achievement, and so we’re really excited to have this because then every single kid can – who goes to school in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County can have access to the library this way,” Steiger said.

Librarian Lucy Steiger says the cards also work through the summer and that they can renew them at the start of the next school year.

Right now, the cards are just a pilot program. They’re at Terry Redlin, Hawthorne, and John F. Kennedy, but, if they are successful, they are looking to get to other schools soon.