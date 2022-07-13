SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of Falls Park could include everything from a zipline and a ropes course to a great lawn and new trails.

Those are just a few of the things included in the city’s master plan. But before going forward with any of those projects, the city wants your input.

Last year more than 186 thousand people from all over the world stopped by to see the falls.

“It’s what Sioux Falls needs is a place that’s safe people feel like they can bring their family and have a good time,” Carmel Fluke said.

It’s been 20 years since significant improvements have been made at Falls Park, so the city’s working on a master plan.

“What we want to do before we make changes to the park to accommodate growth, we want to make sure we include the public’s feedback in the planning process,” Michael Patten, Park Development Specialist, said.

KELOLAND News asked parents and kids at Falls Park, what they think about the new improvements.

“Maybe just in Landscaping if anything maybe more parking I don’t know what their capacity is? But far as the ground themselves I mean look around here it’s beautiful,” William Fluke said.

“I mean if they could build another ice cream shop out here and it’s a hot day, what for the kids want either a slushy or something along that line,” Carmel Fluke said. “So if they could build another shop that improves the area a little bit more it would be a hit I would think.”

If you want to share your input on this planning process, you can fill out the survey here.