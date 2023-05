PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Serenity Dennard.

May 12th is Serenity’s 14th birthday.

Serenity Dennard in 2019. Serenity Dennard’s age progressed photo.

Serenity disappeared more than four years ago.

She was last seen running out of the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills on the morning of February 3rd, 2019.

Serenity has blue eyes and dark blonde hair.

If you know where Serenity Dennard is, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.