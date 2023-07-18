CHAMBERLAIN/OACOMA, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in the Chamberlain area say they are now trying to implement new programs to address the shortage of child care.

A recent summit helped city leaders, businesses and child care providers come up with some new ideas.

One possibility is for a childcare tuition assistance program.

Other ideas include a childcare employee bonus program, better maintenance of childcare facilities, certification courses for childcare providers and membership in the local chamber of commerce.