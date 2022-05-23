SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new hotel is coming soon to the Sioux Falls area.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Comfort Inn and Suites – Sanford Sports Complex on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

It will be one of the first Comfort “Rise & Shine” prototypes in the country.

With the opening of 18 baseball, softball and multi-purpose fields in late summer, the complex is expected to bring in one million additional visitors to Sioux Falls over the next five years.

The Comfort Inn and Suites hotel is scheduled to be completed by next spring.